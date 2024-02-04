Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,778,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $667.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $606.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $672.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,725 shares of company stock worth $125,637,294 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

