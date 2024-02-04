WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $246.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average of $231.96. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $248.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

