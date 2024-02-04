Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.8% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $127.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

