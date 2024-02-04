CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,539,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.