3,340 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.