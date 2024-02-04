Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

