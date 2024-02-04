Argent Trust Co Sells 664 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,716 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.63. 4,610,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,916. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

