International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 173,250.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

IBM stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

