Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 251,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,543,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in CVS Health by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 37,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.