First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $325,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.53 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

