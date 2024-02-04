Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,366,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

