iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

IWM stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,839,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

