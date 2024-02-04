Archer Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 106,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 41,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,991,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

