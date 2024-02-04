Archer Investment Corp Acquires 1,045 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. 2,947,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

