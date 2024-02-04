Archer Investment Corp Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $330.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.87.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

