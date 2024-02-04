Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.00. 1,098,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,306. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.