Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.01. The stock had a trading volume of 59,602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,979,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.45. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

