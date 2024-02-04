Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Invests $768,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in AON by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AON by 9.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

AON Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AON traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.40. 2,060,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.73. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

