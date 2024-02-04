Archer Investment Corp Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 14,952,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162,418. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

