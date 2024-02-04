Connable Office Inc. Acquires 39,649 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.15. 15,579,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,931,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

