Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.000-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.5 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.40 EPS.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %
Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.22. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
