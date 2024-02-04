Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.000-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.5 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.40 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.22. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.