Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.99 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

