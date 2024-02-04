Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 1.4 %

URI stock opened at $654.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $658.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $555.62 and a 200-day moving average of $487.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.