Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

