Northeast Investment Management Sells 395 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $357.23. 3,697,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,983. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $362.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

