Northeast Investment Management Acquires 1,459 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United Rentals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $654.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $555.62 and a 200-day moving average of $487.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $658.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

