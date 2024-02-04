Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 9,903 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,067,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,858. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

