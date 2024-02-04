Westwood Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Broadcom accounts for about 2.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0 %

AVGO traded up $24.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,224.34. 2,668,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,155. The stock has a market cap of $573.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,284.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,092.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $952.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

