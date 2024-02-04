PLATINCOIN 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,490.69 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $166,042.38 and $23,490.69 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 743,524,935 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 743,521,219.02952 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.03430596 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $22,591.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.