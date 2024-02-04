SOLVE Trading Down 6.7% This Week (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $14.38 million and $181,503.43 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

