Counos Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.98 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Counos Coin has a market cap of $16.98 million and $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00157479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

