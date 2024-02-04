Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) vs. Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Critical Comparison

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.80% 25.78% 15.90% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $120.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Alimco Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $69.30 billion 8.66 $26.88 billion $5.18 22.35 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

