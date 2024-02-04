Costello Asset Management INC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,912,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $10.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $514.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

