Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.37. 2,343,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,293. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

