Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $439,834,000 after acquiring an additional 99,780 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 56.2% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 283,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $57,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,157 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $285.66. 3,629,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,996,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,259,160.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,996,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,259,160.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $367,876,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

