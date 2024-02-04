Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 37,986 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 304.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. 944,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,388. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

