Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

