Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,103,848 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,103,848 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,830,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

NASDAQ HON opened at $196.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

