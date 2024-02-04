Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $178.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

