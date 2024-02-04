Spinnaker Trust Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.58. 2,050,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $463.84. The company has a market cap of $431.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.82.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

