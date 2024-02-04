tru Independence LLC Purchases 473 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $498.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

