tru Independence LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after acquiring an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.85. 4,343,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,671. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average of $159.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

