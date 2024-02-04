Spinnaker Trust Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 74,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.85. 4,343,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.