Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $199.33 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $202.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average of $183.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

