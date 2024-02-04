First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $454,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NUE opened at $183.39 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

