Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $256.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

