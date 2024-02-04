639 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 666.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $392.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.85. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

