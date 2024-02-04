Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $188.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

