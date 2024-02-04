First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 35,311 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

