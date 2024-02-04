516 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $91.98 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

